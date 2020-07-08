Limerck libraries reopen – under much changed circumstances

LIBRARIES across Limerick are back open after lockdown – albeit under different circumstances.

Limerick City and County Council threw the doors open at a number of its libraries to chime in with phase three of the government’s roadmap for returning to normality post Covid-19.

Library members are able access branches in Dooradoyle, Watch House Cross in Moyross, Kilmallock, Newcastle West and Adare.

It will allow members browse library collections, select stock and check stock items out on self-service machines.

Borrowed items can also be returned during the visit.

The libraries will operate from 10am to 1pm and 2pm to 4pm from Tuesday to Friday, with staff managing the numbers of people entering the branch at any one time.​

Members are requested to place any items for return into the sealed box at the library door, sanitise hands at the pump station, and limit their visits to just 15 minutes.

They are also asked to follow directional signage in the library and practice social distancing.

Presently there will be no public access to study facilities, internet, Wi-Fi, newspapers and magazines, community rooms, exhibition spaces and public toilets during this phased re-opening. Further branch libraries will re-open at a later stage.

The popular and successful online services providing free access to eBooks, newspapers, magazines, local history, language learning, courses and online story time will continue to be provided.

The central library at the Granary is set to move to the old Instore building on a temporary basis as a state-of-the-art new facility is built as part of Project Opera.