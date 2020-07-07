Good news for Limerick shoppers as Aldi launches new gift card

There is some good news for Limerick shoppers following the announcement that discount retailer Aldi has launched its first ever gift card.

The German-owned retailer, which has two stores in Limerick city and one in Newcastle West, says customers can order the new gift cards online or buy them in store.

“The launch of Aldi’s Gift Card is an exciting time for the business. We listen closely to customer feedback and this has been one of their top requests. With such challenging times over the past few months and indeed ahead of us, giving someone an Aldi Gift Card will ensure customers can use it on our award winning grocery range, or treat themselves to something from our fantastic range of Specialbuys. With our commitment never to be beaten on price, this gift card is the best value you can get, said John Curtin, group buying director at Aldi Ireland.

Our gift cards are available now online and in store. They are perfect for cashless shopping. Send a family member, a friend, or a helper one of our gift cards straight to their door and they can use it in store! pic.twitter.com/kMF9UZ4noy — Aldi Ireland (@Aldi_Ireland) July 6, 2020

The Gift Cards, which can be purchased for values between €10 and €100, are redeemable at tills in Aldi stores in Limerick and across the country.

Customers who use a gift card to pay for groceries will receive a receipt, which will show the amount paid and the remaining credit balance on the card.

Aldi Gift cards can be purchased here.