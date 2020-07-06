No confirmed cases of Covid-19 at Limerick hospital

THERE are no patients with Covid-19 currently receiving treatment at University Hospital Limerick.

Latest figures released by the HSE which accounts for the situation at the hospital up to 8pm on Sunday reveal that the hospital is without a single confirmed case of Covid-19 either in the ICU or any of the departments and wards.

However, there are 35 people suspected of having the virus awaiting test results at the hospital. This is the largest number of suspected cases in a hospital in the country.

The number of confirmed cases across Limerick city and county to date is 587 after there were four new confirmed cases over the weekend following a period of over two weeks without a new confirmed case.