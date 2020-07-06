New academic partner joins Limerick-based research centre

Lero, the Science Foundation Ireland research centre for software, is to broaden its research resources with the addition of Cork Institute of Technology as an academic partner.

Hosted by University of Limerick, Lero currently brings together expert software teams from universities and institutes of technology across Ireland in a co-ordinated centre of research excellence with industry at its heart.

Founded in 2005 with four universities working on the theme of software engineering research Lero has now grown to 10 higher-education institutes including CIT.

The other partners are Trinity College Dublin, University College Dublin, University College Cork, NUI Galway, Maynooth University, Dublin City University, Dundalk Institute of Technology, Institute of Technology Tralee, and UL.

Director of Lero, Professor Brian Fitzgerald, says CIT’s researchers, along with their colleagues in the other HEIs, will enable Ireland reach its potential in the post-Covid-19 era, reaping the benefits of research and science to help safeguard the population and power the national economy.

“The Covid-19 crisis has shown us that academic and scientific co-operation is vital as we search for solutions to fresh challenges on an almost daily basis. We are delighted to welcome CIT to the Lero centre,” he added.

CIT Vice President for External Affairs, Michael Loftus, says joining Lero fits in with its policy of engaging in and promoting world-class research.

“Lero has established an enviable and formidable global reputation, and this is an environment where our researchers will contribute and thrive in the years ahead. The CIT/MTU team are looking forward to joining the Lero alliance of Ireland’s top researchers.