Mayor of Limerick thanks Dr Tony Holohan for his work during Covid-19 pandemic

The Mayor of the City and County of Limerick, Cllr Michael Collins, has thanked Dr Tony Holohan for his work as Chief Medical Officer during the Covid-19 pandemic.

Dr Holohan, who grew up in Limerick, announced last week that he is to temporarily step away from his role as CMO for personal and family reasons.

From today, I will be taking time out from all of my work commitments to be with my family.



I would like to thank everyone for their support, understanding and respect for my family’s privacy and would wish that to continue.



“Dr Tony Holohan has worked tirelessly as CMO since the arrival of Coronavirus in Ireland. He has been a steadying and re-assuring figure when uncertainty was all around us. He deserves our gratitude and our heartfelt thanks as he steps down to take care of his wife and family,” said Cllr Collins.

“Throughout these dark and unpredictable times especially in March and April, Tony had always been there to offer support and encouragement - whether it was to stay at home and stay safe, to practice social distancing, or sympathise with those who were dealing with bereavement through Covid-19,” he added.