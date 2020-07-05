BREAKING: One new confirmed Covid-19 case in Limerick as death toll remains the same nationally

ONE more confirmed case of Covid-19 has been reported in Limerick, bringing the total number who have had the condition to 587.

It comes with no new deaths from Covid-19 reported nationally to the Health Protection Surveillance Centre (HPSC) today.

It leaves the total number of Covid-19 related deaths at 1,741.

As of midnight last night, the HPSC has been notified of 18 confirmed cases of Covid-19. It means there is now a total of 25,527 confirmed cases of the condition here.

The HSE is working to identify any contacts the patients may have had to provide them with information and advice to prevent further spread.