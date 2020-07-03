Limerick city's historic Curragower House to be 'demolished'

THE historic Curragower House is to be demolished revealed An Taisce's Michelle Hayes this Friday morning.

The red brick Georgian building is situated on Clancy Strand. There is a planning application to replace it with one living space, three apartments and a cafe before An Bord Pleanala.

Last year, then Green Party councillor and now TD, Brian Leddin saw a notice of motion passed to add Curragower House in Clancy’s Strand to the Register of Protected structures (RPS), which would stop any changes to the building.

But at the time, council bosses said they would only examine this possibility, despite members claiming it is in their gift to decide what buildings are protected.

This Friday morning, Ms Hayes, a solicitor, tweeted: "An Bord Pleanala overrules its own inspector's recommendation to refuse planning for demolition after a long protracted war of attrition. An Bord Pleanala said it is not a protected structure - we had called on the council in April 2019 to list it."

Ms Hayes continued: "An Bord Pleanala inspector agreed with submissions and said proposed development would be incongruous. Judicial review option still available to appellants and observers. Position will become clearer once inspector's report is available."

An Taisce has said Curragower House itself is an "historic property and demolition is completely unwarranted".