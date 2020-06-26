WATCH: Christy Moore captures heart of nation with unique performance of The Voyage

'Life is an ocean and love is a boat

In troubled water that keeps us afloat'

The lyrics of Christy Moore's The Voyage have never been as emotive as when he sang them down an old Nokia phone for RTE Does Comic Relief.

to @jampips for this stunning animation of Christy Moore's classic song, The Voyage



To donate to #RTEComicRelief go to https://t.co/T2QBAFsYBC

JAM Media Animation brought The Voyage to life with their video which captured our lives under Covid-19 lockdown.

In the wake of the Covid-19 crisis, RTÉ in association with Comic Relief is bringing the cream of Irish comedy and entertainment together to raise a laugh - as well as much-needed funds for the Irish charity sector - this Friday night.

