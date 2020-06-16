Smart phone app to help find 'quiet places' in Limerick

Cities can be noisy places! That has become even more noticeable in Limerick as Covid-19 restrictions have been eased in recent weeks and life begins to return to a certain type of normal.

Hush City is a smart phone app which allows members of the public to identify and assess pleasant quiet areas in their locality, which can then be shared with other users of the app.

The app was developed in 2017 by Dr. Antonella Radicchi in Berlin and collects data on quiet areas from all over the world.

The app also allows local authorities to identify the areas people use and enjoy and that should be protected.

Research over the last decade has shown that long-term exposure to excessive noise can have a significant adverse impact on our health.

That is why it is important that we have access to quiet and tranquil areas, away from the hustle and bustle of city life.

So next time you’re out for a walk in a park, by the river or anywhere that offers you a feeling of peace or tranquillity, why not use the Hush City App to record your experience and let others know about your favourite retreat.

This initiative is part of the Limerick City and County Council’s European Green Leaf City 2020 programme to mark our Green Leaf City designation.

The Hush City app is available for iOS or Android through the App Store or Google Play.

If you would like to find out more about using the app and its benefits email Simon Jennings at simon.jennings@limerick.ie.

For more information about European Green Leaf events, log on to Limerick.ie/European-Green-Leaf-City

#EGLALimerick2020 #EGLA2020.