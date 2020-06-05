55 people suspected of having Covid-19 await results at Limerick hospital

FIFTY-FIVE people suspected of having Covid-19 are currently awaiting test results at University Hospital Limerick.

New figures released by the HSE which account for the situation up to 8pm on Thursday reveal that this is the largest number of suspected cases in a hospital in the country.

St James’ Hospital in Dublin has the next highest number of suspected cases with 27 people awaiting test results.

There are currently eight people who are confirmed to have Covid-19 being treated at University Hospital Limerick.

There were no new confirmed cases in the hospital on Thursday.

As of 6.30pm on Thursday there were two patients with Covid-19 in the intensive care unit at the Limerick hospital with three patients suspected of having the condition also receiving care in the unit.

The number of confirmed cases of Covid-19 in Limerick stands at 582.

Meanwhile, there were 29 people waiting on trolleys at UHL this Friday morning - 26 in the emergency department and three in wards elsewhere in the hospital.