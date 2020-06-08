Limerick foodstore burglary captures need for CCTV – Cllr Mitchell  

TWO WEEKS ago Cllr Ger Mitchell voiced his anger in the Leader at the stop button being pressed on further CCTV in locations in County Limerick.

A week earlier, a shop in Galbally was broken into. Galbally is one of the villages Cllr Mitchell has asked for CCTV to be erected. He says it would have helped catch the perpetrators or perhaps stopped them committing the burglary at all.

“Cummins Foodstore was robbed - an essential service in these times. It is a sad reflection of society at this time. That and other robberies just confirms cameras being installed are essential and necessary going forward for security,” said Cllr Mitchell.

A garda spokesperson confirmed they are investigating a burglary at a shop on Main Street, Galbally on May 11 at around 4am.

“Gardaí are appealing for witnesses,” said the spokesperson. It is understood a small sum of cash was taken.

Cllr Mitchell said once again rural dwellers are being treated as “second class citizens which is nothing new”.

“This policy has to immediately change as seen in the protest vote in the recent general election. Basically, l am saying protect our genuine, decent citizens. They pay their taxes and expect security at least in return,” said Cllr Mitchell.

At the last meeting of the Cappamore-Kilmallock Municipal District before lockdown, Cllr Mitchell moved the following motion.

“That the next phase of the roll-out of CCTV to the towns and villages of the district, that were not included in the first phase, include the following locations: Hospital, Bruff, Knocklong, Knockainey, Kilteely, Herbertstown, Galbally, Ballylanders, Martinstown, Bulgaden, Meanus, Grange, Bruff, Garrydoolis, Templebraden, Bruree and Doon.”

In reply, Dr Mihai Bilauca, the council’s head of digital strategy, said: “While we have noted the need to roll-out CCTV in the communities mentioned above no new CCTV projects are proceeding until funding for installations and maintenance is made available.”

Cllr Mitchell said he was “very disappointed to say the least with this reply”

“l feel it is unsatisfactory and leaves further serious security questions about people living in rural Ireland. CCTV assists in monitoring, prevention, detection and provide evidence to put guilty offenders behind bars. Consequently they give a great sense of security and relieve anxiety and worry,” said Cllr Mitchell.