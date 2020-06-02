Number of Covid-19 cases in Limerick has fallen for second day in a row

THE NUMBER of Covid-19 cases in Limerick has fallen for the second day in a row.

On Bank Holiday Monday, the number of confirmed cases of the disease in Limerick was 594 - a drop of 35 on Sunday.

This Tuesday, the figure stands at 581 - 13 less cases than Monday.

It appears to be due to cases which had been attributed to Limerick being, in fact, detected in County Clare. On Monday, Covid-19 cases in Clare rose by 37. Today, they went up a further eight - from 360 to 368.

In reply to a query from the Limerick Leader on the reclassification, a spokesperson for the Department of Health said: "The Health Protection Surveillance Centre (HPSC) has advised that in the process of validating data and reviewing addresses, cases may be reassigned to another county.

"It is also possible for cases to be denotified so it is important not to draw inferences from statistically small changes in data that is constantly undergoing validation."

Separately, the HPSC has today been informed that a total of eight people with Covid-19 have died. There have now been a total 1,658 Covid-19 related deaths in Ireland.

As of midnight Monday, June 1 the HPSC has been notified of 10 confirmed cases of Covid-19. There is now a total of 25,066 confirmed cases of Covid-19 in Ireland.

Dr Tony Holohan, chief medical officer, Department of Health, said: "Over the past week there have been approximately 500 new cases of Covid-19 notified, 54% of which are aged between 24-55 years old. Incidences of these cases are spread across 21 counties in Ireland. While we are doing well, the potential for spread remains present across all regions of the country.

"NPHET will meet on Thursday, June 4 and submit further recommendations to Government for consideration."

Dr Cillian De Gascun, director of the National Virus Reference Laboratory, said: "As of midnight Monday, June 1, 348,416 tests have been carried out. Over the past week, 22,621 tests were carried out and of these 389 were positive, giving a positivity rate of 1.7%.”

Dr Ronan Glynn, deputy chief medical officer, Department of Health, said: "47% of people are taking longer than four days from onset of symptoms to being swabbed. We are strongly encouraging all members of the public to know the symptoms of Covid-19 and seek medical attention as soon as symptoms appear."

Today’s data from the HPSC, as of midnight, Sunday, May 31 (25,056 cases), reveals:

57% are female and 43% are male. The median age of confirmed cases is 48 years. 3,292 cases (13%) have been hospitalised. Of those hospitalised, 408 cases have been admitted to ICU. 7,986 cases are associated with healthcare workers.

Dublin has the highest number of cases at 12,090 (48% of all cases) followed by Cork with 1,517 cases (6%) and then Kildare with 1,419 cases (6%)

Of those for whom transmission status is known: community transmission accounts for 39%, close contact accounts for 58%, travel abroad accounts for 2%.