Limerick Institute of Technology unveils roadmap to reopening its campuses

LIMERICK Institute of Technology has unveiled the roadmap to reopening its campuses and outlined preliminary plans for the new 2020-2021 academic year.

The institute of technology which has campuses in Limerick, Tipperary and Clare, has operated its teaching, learning and administrative work through essentially online means since the introduction of Covid-19 restrictions on March 12.

This Friday, LIT has announced plans to reopen its campuses to students from September 14 on a phased basis and with strict adherence to public health guidelines.

President of LIT, Professor Vincent Cunnane said: “I look forward to welcoming staff and students back on to our campuses in Limerick, Clare and Tipperary in September, albeit the numbers on campus at any one time will undoubtedly be smaller.

He continued: "As timetables emerge, we will make them available online at www.lit.ie. I understand plans around accommodation, travel and work are dependent on this information so we are working to have this detail to students and staff as soon as possible."

The higher education institute will introduce a blended model of learning which will include online teaching including lectures coupled with practicals and tutorials that will take place predominantly on campus.

Although LIT’s campuses will be open more fully from September, the volume of people on campus at any given time will be substantially reduced to allow for social distancing and other public health directives.

From September 14, second, third and fourth year students will return to begin the 20/21 academic year at LIT.

First year students will begin on September 28, in line with all institutes of technology. Individual plans are being put in place for postgrad and research students. LIT is planning to maintain all services for students.

Professor Cunnane paid tribute to staff for their commitment and endeavours on behalf of LIT in these challenging times. He also praised students for their adaptability and willingness to engage with new ways of learning during the Covid-19 restrictions.

"We will be practicing social distancing at all LIT facilities and expect that as a consequence the permissible number of students in classrooms will be substantially less than would otherwise be the case.

"We expect to be operating one-way corridors, and will continue to have hand sanitising and other measures in place on campus. At all times, our priority is the safety of staff and students, and we will continue to adhere to all advice from the CMO, NPHET, the HSE, the Department of Education & Skills and the HSA,” said Professor Cunnane.

The health, safety and well-being of staff and students is of paramount importance in all plans to reopen LIT’s campuses, and all decisions that are being made, and will be made, over the coming weeks will be done with adherence to CMO, NPHET, HSE, Department of Education and Skills and HSA guidelines.

All up-to-date information on LIT’s plans to reopen its campuses and details for the new academic year will continue to be available at www.lit.ie