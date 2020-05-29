ESB warns of of dangers of swimming in reservoirs this scorching Bank Holiday weekend

DURING the current spell of warm weather, ESB reminds the general public of the dangers and potential serious consequences of swimming in any ESB reservoir.

An ESB spokesperson said: "These are not appropriate for swimming because of the risk of deep and fast flowing waters, changing water levels and uneven ground."

These waters include the Ardnacrusha headrace and tailrace canal in County Clare.

ESB also reminds the public who use their lands for leisure activities such as fishing and walking to always adhere to the government social distancing guidelines.