Teaching us all: School spirit is alive and well in Charleville

CORK Mayor Ian Doyle is one of the few to be back in the classroom. He met with students of St Mary’s Secondary School and staff of the CBS in Charleville, both of whom have developed innovative initiatives to help protect their communities against Covid-19.

Mayor Doyle visited St Mary’s Secondary School in Charleville to pay tribute to the 31 students and four members of staff who took part in their first ever Wallathon Ballathon. This challenge was hit a ball off a wall at home as many times as they could in half an hour to raise funds for the purchase of PPE for frontline workers.

St Mary’s student Emma Kerins, said: “We have proved that although we are apart, our school spirit remains and we can still work together as a school despite social distancing to raise much needed funds to protect our local heroes on the frontline.”

The school succeeded in raising over €3,800 for the cause, which will provide protective equipment to facilities in the local community, including St Gobnait’s Nursing Home, Ballyagran; Beech Lodge Care Facility, Bruree; St Martha’s Nursing Home, Charleville; Caherass in Croom; The Windmill in Churchtown and Padre Pio Nursing Home in Churchtown.

These care facilities are also receiving vital PPE equipment from CBS Secondary School in Charleville, who are utilising school facilities to produce 100 HSE approved self assembly visors per hour. The brainchild of construction studies teacher Barry McGill, together with school caretaker Tadhg Mortell, over 160 visors were produced initially using existing school materials. The staff and students then issued an appeal locally for support to purchase additional materials. Thanks to the generosity of local businesses, hundreds upon hundreds masks have been prepared to date, which are then distributed by school staff to local nursing homes where they are sanitised before use.

School Principal Una Griffin said everyone is immensely proud of the project.

“Our schools are an integral part of the community and we are delighted to be in a position to give something back and in particular to support our front line workers. We have received an overwhelming response from the community,” said Ms Griffin.