‘Urban playground’ planned for Limerick city centre

A “TRANSFORMATIONAL” new strategy is to be unveiled by Limerick council this week which will see streets pedestrianised, new cycle lanes and three-dimensional street art.

In what is being billed as the creation of an “urban playground,” restaurateurs and bar owners will be given more pavement space and will not be charged for this in the way they would have done in the past as efforts are made to stimulate a local economy battered by the coronavirus lockdown.

The plan, entitled Guiding Limerick through Covid-19 will see many of the streets around the Milk Market and the old quarter shut off to cars, as the local authority bids to persuade families to travel into the city by bicycle or public transport.

Labour party councillor Joe Leddin, who chairs the local authority’s transport committee and helped to put the blueprint together said: “We are transforming a challenge into an opportunity.”

Among the thoroughfares turned into walkways only – for the summer months initially – are Catherine Street, Denmark Street, Nicholas Street plus Mungret Street.

Speaking about these streets, Cllr Leddin said: “They lend themselves perfectly to pedestrianisation. As does Catherine Street, leading onto Lower Catherine Street and onto Thomas Street. These are pedestrianised, or semi-pedestrianised anyway. We are trying to make better use of public space and give people a reason to come back into the city centre.”

Even with the streets which will not be pedestrianised, it’s anticipated the pavements on these will be a lot wider to help hospitality traders respect the social distancing measures which will remain in place well into autumn.

“Together with the cultural activities planned, these will help create that unique atmosphere that Georgian Limerick can best deliver,” he said.

It’s hoped the strategy will incentivise people to use alternative means of moving around the city.

”What we are seeking to do is give the streets back to the people by creating an urban playground,” the City West councillor added.

Street art is to be considered in prominent locations, as well as stunning three-dimensional light shows.​

Cllr Leddin said access to the city centre will be made easier through dedicated walking and cycling routes from the immediate outskirts.

“You want to walk back into the city centre, can you walk in safely, or cycle in with your children using segregated cycle lanes without the fear of being clipped by a truck or bus? That's what it's about,” he said.

To this end, there will be an extension of the cycle route along the Condell Road over Shannon Bridge and along Howley’s Quay.

There will also be new routes developed connecting the Limerick Institute of Technology, via New Road and High Road in Thomondgate and Clancy’s Strand by the river.​

Greenways will be looked at from the South Circular Road down Henry Street, as well from the Groody Roundabout to the Parkway and Clare Street into the centre of the city.

“We will be looking to animate prominent street locations with large 3d art designs, food trails and pop up cultural spectacles on our streets will capture the creativity and imagination of both young and old,” Cllr Leddin also promised.

It’s expected council will publish statutory notices in the coming week in terms of changing access along some roads to make them pedestrian only.

But the other measures are unlikely to come into place until the penultimate phase for the easing of lockdown which is currently July 20.