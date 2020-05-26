Contractor appointed to carry out €5m upgrade of Great Southern Greenway

Limerick City and County Council has announced that a €5 million investment programme on the Great Southern Greenway is to be begin next month.

The multi-million euro contract has been awarded to Roadbridge which will carry out a total upgrade of the surface of the Greenway.

On completion, the entire 40km route from Rathkeale to the Kerry Border near Abbeyfeale will be a include a three-metre wide macadam surface.

Read more: https://t.co/GBl1TCgEFq #LimerickEdgeEmbrace pic.twitter.com/G7m0waTF6b — Limerick Council (@LimerickCouncil) May 26, 2020

The route along the old Great Southern rail line connects the three market towns of Rathkeale, Newcastle West and Abbeyfeale and is one of the hidden tourist gems in the west.

“This latest investment is the largest and most significant since Limerick City and County Council took responsibility for the Greenway in 2015. These multi-million-euro upgrade works will have a transformative effect, making the Greenway a much more accessible and enjoyable experience for both locals and visitors alike. We look forward to its completion in 2021 and we are committed to working with community and business interests to harness its great potential in the years ahead,” said Gordon Daly, director of community development with the local authority.

The works, which will be completed by June 2021, are being funded by Limerick City and County Council (€3.4m) and the Rural Regeneration & Development Fund (€1.6m).

An extension to the Greenway from the Limerick/ Kerry border to Listowel is expected to be finished by Kerry County Council in the same time period, while a workplan on an extension from Rathkeale to Limerick city also being developed.

Welcoming the investment, Mayor of the City and County of Limerick Cllr Michael Sheahan said: “The Greenway passes through some of the most beautiful scenery in County Limerick and this investment will allow us to showcase it in the best possible way. We have the potential to have one of the best Greenways in the country in Limerick and this latest investment is helping to achieve that. We also look forward to working with our friends in Kerry once the Greenway extends to Listowel.”