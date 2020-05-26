Limerick Council urged to move on cycle lanes for Shannon Bridge.

MOVES have begun to convert one lane of Shannon Bridge into a segregated cycle lane as the city begins to reopen following the easing of Covid-19 rest

Limerick Labour Councillor Conor Sheehan has placed a motion calling on the Council to immediately take action on the issue.

His action comes following confirmation last week from Transport Minister Shane Ross that Limerick is to benefit from the rollout of temporary cycle lanes and widened footpaths.

“As we make the transition to a “new normal” post Covid-19, as a local authority we need to move to make more space for pedestrians and cyclists. The Council have already said that they intend to convert one lane of Shannon Bridge into a cycle lane and I am calling them to install a temporary segregated cycle lane with immediate effect as has been done in Dublin with the Liffey Cycle route,” said Cllr Sheehan.

He said the launch of the ‘We Need Space campaign’ and the submission of a petition with over 1200 signatures to the Council CEO shows the appetite that exists to provide more space for pedestrians and cyclists.

“Our city is not pedestrian or cyclist friendly and that became clear last week with the dangerous situation during footpath repairs on Thomond and Sarsfield Bridges where pedestrians were forced out onto the middle of the road into oncoming traffic,” he added.

“Many cities and towns such as Cork and Ennis have announced pedestrianisation measures post Covid-19. Unfortunately while other cities and towns have announced numerous pedestrianisation initiatives, Limerick City and County Council are behind the curve and are yet to announce a single measure.”

“As we transition to “a new normal” there is an opportunity for us to re-examine how we best utilise space in our urban areas. I hope this motion will be supported and that a trial of a segregated cycle lane on Shannon Bridge can begin as soon as possible.“