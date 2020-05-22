Team Limerick Clean-up launches new competition to mark International Biodiversity day

Team Limerick Clean-Up (TLC) has launched an exciting new competition to coincide with International Biodiversity day.

Celebrating 2020’s theme ‘Our Solutions Are in Nature’, TLC is asking families and individuals to submit photos of nature in its element in their garden or local green.

This could be birds, animals, insects, plants, trees or anything at all that shows nature in full bloom as we head into the summer season.

“There is so much beauty in Limerick and we are looking forward to seeing all the creative and brilliant entries for this Team Limerick Clean-Up competition. We have excellent judges on board; Éanna Ní Lamhna, Des Cahill, Roisin Upton and Declan Hannon who are eager to lend their knowledgeable eyes to this,” said Paul Foley, chairman of TLC.

Take a look at this video ahead of #BiodiversityDay https://t.co/R6RPIwqC8H — Team Limerick Clean-Up (@TLC_Limerick) May 20, 2020

Éanna Ní Lamhna added that she is thrilled to be judge. “The people of Limerick are known for their artistic talent and I have no doubt the entries will reflect this. With the slight easing of lockdown restrictions, and people able to travel up to 5km from their home, we’d encourage everybody to snap nature in its element either in their own garden, on their daily exercise journey.”

Information can be found on TLC’s social media pages for making simple, homemade bird feeders and bird houses, which further encourages biodiversity to flourish.

To enter the competition, people are urged to follow the Team Limerick Clean-Up Facebook page or Instagram account (@teamlimerickcleanup) and post their photos using the hashtag #BiodiversityTLC – make sure to also tag Team Limerick Clean-Up.

The Closing date for entries is Friday, June 5.

Team Limerick Clean-Up is an initiative sponsored by the JP McManus Benevolent Fund and supported by Limerick City and County Council. Endorsed by Paul O’Connell, official partners include Mr Binman, The Limerick Leader, The Limerick Post and Live 95.