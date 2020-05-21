Different gravy: Queue forms as Chicken Hut in Limerick city reopens

The socially distanced queue goes from O'Connell Street around the corner to Roches Street

IF you deep fry it they will come...

Popular Limerick fast food restaurant Chicken Hut reopened at 3pm this Thursday afternoon. At 3.06pm, the Leader counted over 40 patiently waiting for their gravy fix.

The socially distanced queue is going from O'Connell Street onto Roches Street.