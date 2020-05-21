Different gravy: Queue forms as Chicken Hut in Limerick city reopens
The socially distanced queue goes from O'Connell Street around the corner to Roches Street
IF you deep fry it they will come...
Popular Limerick fast food restaurant Chicken Hut reopened at 3pm this Thursday afternoon. At 3.06pm, the Leader counted over 40 patiently waiting for their gravy fix.
The socially distanced queue is going from O'Connell Street onto Roches Street.
It’s been 2 months since we temporarily closed our doors on O’Connell Street due to the Coronavirus Pandemic. We are now open. Limited hours. Limited Menu. Please respect our staff who have worked endlessly to get us back open. See you at 3pm. #ChickenHut pic.twitter.com/hAyqQOymHS— Chicken Hut (@ChickenHut1) May 21, 2020
Leave your comment
Share your opinions on