Parks and public amenities to reopen in Limerick as public health restrictions are eased

SEVERAL parks and public amenity sites in Limerick are to reopen from today following the government decision begin Phase 1 of the Roadmap for re-opening society and business.

Limerick City and County Council has confirmed the immediate reopening of the Great Southern Greenway and Lough Gur while Coilte has confirmed that Curragh Chase Forest Park will also reopen today having been closed to the public for several weeks.

“From today, barriers at the entrance points along the 40km Great Southern Greenway Limerick have been removed, allowing people to re-use the amenity. igns have been erected telling people that the greenway has re-opened and that they must continue to practice social and physical distancing and other guidance as outlined by the government and health experts,” said a spokesperson for the local authority.

Lough Gur Amenity will also reopen for visitors this Monday morning. However, the Heritage Centre and the toilet block on the site remain closed and won’t be open until a later phase.

As with the Great Southern Greenway Limerick, visitors to Lough Gur are reminded they must continue to observe social physical distancing and follow all other guidance.

Additional signage and road markings are being erected to remind visitors of their obligations. Certain extremely narrow walkways will continue to remain closed.

Limerick City and County Council is reminding people that those who are using the Great Southern Greenway Limerick and Lough Gur should only do so if within their 5km limit of their home.

Imelda Hurley, Chief Executive of Coillte, is also appealing to those visiting Curragh Chase Forest Park to adhere to the public health guidelines.

“The wellbeing and safety of all people in Ireland is at the forefront of Coillte’s activities. However, this easing of restrictions will only function if people continue to observe the Covid-19 related Government and HSE advice, including social distancing advice.,” she said.