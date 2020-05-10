Man accused of murdering Limerick widow facing trial

THE case of a Romanian national who is accused of murdering pensioner Rose Hanrahan at her home in Limerick city more than two years ago has been formally sent for forward for trial at the Central Criminal Court.

Alexandru Lordache, 45, who has an address of Dreptatii Street, Bucharest, Romania is accused of murdering the 78-year-old widow at New Road, Thomondgate sometime between December 14 and December 15, 2017.

The defendant, who was arrested by police in England last summer, first appeared before Limerick District Court in January following his extradition from the United Kingdom.

The Director of Public Prosecutions previously directed trial on indictment before the Central Criminal Court and the case has been adjourned on a number of occasions since January to facilitate the preparation of a book of evidence.

During a procedural hearing last Friday Detective Garda Enda Haugh confirmed the book of evidence had been completed and that he had served a copy on the defendant.

Sergeant Michelle Leahy said the Director of Public Prosecutions consented to the matter being send forward for trial to the present sittings of the Central Criminal Court.

Judge Marian O’Leary noted this and having issued the statutory Alibi Warning, she remanded Mr Lordache in continuing custody pending his appearance before the Central Criminal Court in the coming weeks.

The judge granted an application to extend legal aid to cover a barrister and a senior counsel.

The murder of Rose Hanrahan sparked outrage and anger in the local community and further afield and led to one of the largest and most complex gardai investigations in Limerick in recent years.

Mr Lordache is the first person to be arrested and charged in connection with the arrest of the 78-year-old widowed pensioner.

Given the current trial lists at the Central Criminal Court and the Covid-19 restrictions, it is unlikely that any trial will take place before Easter 2021.