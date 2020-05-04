46 patients with Covid-19 at Limerick hospital; a further 31 await test results

FORTY SIX patients who are confirmed to have Covid-19 are currently receiving treatment at University Hospital Limerick which is the largest number in a hospital outside of Dublin.

And a further 31 patients who are suspected of having Covid-19 are awaiting test results at UHL.

New figures released by the HSE which account for the situation up to 8pm on Sunday reveal there were three new confirmed cases in the hospital on Sunday.

As of 6.30pm on Sunday there were eight patients with Covid-19 in the intensive care unit at the Limerick hospital with another five patients suspected of having the condition also receiving care in the unit

A further 16 new cases of Covid-19 were confirmed in Limerick this Sunday evening – bringing the total number in the county and city to 580.