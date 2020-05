A competition deadline to name baby pygmy goats – male and female – recently born at Bunratty Castle and Folk Park has been extended due to popular demand. The competition, due to close this Wednesday, April 28 has been extended to Thursday, May 7. The winner will be announced on Friday, May 8. Click here:

The pygmy is a specific kind of miniature mischievous goat that has brown eyes, some nice coat markings, and the ability to adapt to almost any environment. It is hoped that Bunratty Castle and Folk Park will reopen in the near future