Number availing of free meals in Limerick doubles

A DROP-IN centre which is providing 150 meals each day for those most in need is appealing for support during the Covid-19 pandemic.

Since the health crisis began the amount of people availing of free meals at the Saint Vincent de Paul Limerick drop-in centre on Hartstonge Street in the city has almost doubled.

Tom Flynn, the manager of the centre was based in New York around 9/11 but says the Covid-19 pandemic is by far the most serious crisis he has ever witnessed.

Due to Covid-19 the operation at the city drop-in centre had to undergo a complete transformation.

“Normally we have a restaurant here and people would come in and sit down but now with Covid-19 we have had to change everything. We have a station set up at the gate. They can order the food through the monitor and the food then is brought out to them. If they need it hot we can give it to them hot.”

Between 10am and 4pm every day of the week some 150 meals are given out.

“We would normally have had an average of 80 people coming in a day but we now have upwards of 150 coming in.”

The centre, which opened in 2002, is currently getting a number of meals supplied from St Munchin’s Community Centre thanks to a kind benefactor.

“We would appreciate it if anyone wants to support us that they would get in touch,'' said Tom who can be contacted on 086 1588 694.