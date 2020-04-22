Pilot scheme rolled out in Limerick to encourage physical distancing on bridges and quays

Limerick City and County Council has launched a pilot scheme asking members of the public to walk on the right hand side of the roadway or the path on the right while exercising in the city centre.

The measure is one of a series of initiatives to encourage and promote physical distancing during the current crisis.

The pilot area incorporates the loop from Sarsfield Bridge, along the Quays’ Boardwalk, across Shannon Bridge and onto O’Callaghan Strand.

Members of the public are asked to ‘Stay Safe Stay Right’, by walking on the footpaths on the right hand side of the road in whatever direction they are travelling.

Directional signage has been erected and stencils painted along the loop to remind people of the need to observe physical distancing guidelines.

Members of the public who are walking along O’Callaghan Strand from Shannon Bridge towards Sarsfield Bridge are being asked to use the footpath closest to the river while those walking in the opposite direction, will be on the footpath on the other side of the road closest to the buildings.

The same will go for the boardwalk along the quays, while pedestrians will use the footpath on the right hand side while walking over the bridges.

“The intention is that pedestrians will all be walking in the same direction around the loop, making it easier for them to practice social/ physical distancing,” said a council spokesperson who said the local authority will monitor the pilot scheme and evaluate its effectiveness before deciding if the initiative should be expanded.

The council is also calling on all road and path users to be courteous and conscious of others while walking or running. and to follow all the guidance of the government and the health experts.