Supermac's confirms Limerick outlet will reopen this week

FAST food chain Supermac’s has confirmed one of its Limerick outlets will re-open to provide a “limited service” later this week.

The company has announced it will provide a limited service in a number of outlets across the country following consultation with the authorities, staff, customers and its suppliers including farmers.

Supermac’s will provide limited Drive Thru, Delivery and Drive & Collect services in a number of outlets in the coming days.



Please visit our website for our full statement and list of outlets. https://t.co/VO3slCQSlb pic.twitter.com/DmrOTbxIxK — Supermac's (@SupermacsIRE) April 22, 2020

The outlets are at locations where it can provide hot cooked meals to the public while fully implementing government guidelines regarding social distancing for staff and customers.

Supermac’s says its outlet at Ballysimon Road in Limerck will open on Friday for Drive Thru, Delivery and Drive & Collect customers only.

The sit-down area will remain closed for some time.

Customers are being advised that from Friday all services will be contactless and that no cash will be accepted.

Staff are be issued with gloves and masks and their temperature will be taken at the beginning of each shift.

“Since we closed on March 26, we have spent that time developing systems and processes in order to open and provide a service to the community where safety, wellbeing and standards are not compromised. We would like to thank our customers and staff for their loyalty and understanding,” said a spokesperson.