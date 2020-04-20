Limerick college teams up with TG4 to help teach children during lockdown

MARY Immaculate College has teamed up with TG4 and production company Fíbín to produce a new programme for children who are at home due to the closure of schools.

The half hour programme, which is particularly aimed at Gaeltacht and Gaelscoileanna primary school students, will be broadcast from Scoil na bhForbacha in the Connemara Gaeltacht with daily lessons being led by teachers Caitríona Ní Chualáin and Fiachra Ó Dubhghaill.

There will also be additional lessons from teachers and other facilitators throughout the country, using a range of dialects.

The first episode of ‘Cúla4 ar Scoil’ was broadcast at 10am this Monday and each week the programme will focus on a specific theme consistent with the learning outcomes of the primary curriculum.

Core curriculum subjects such as Irish, Maths, History and Geography will be covered, but there will also be an emphasis on creativity and oral arts, as well as health and wellbeing.

As with RTÉ’s Home School Hub initiative, MIC will provide support to the teachers and the show’s producers, Darach Ó Tuairisc and Ethel Burke.

“I’m delighted to be lending my support and expertise to this programme. We find ourselves in unprecedented times and this programme aims to support the ongoing home- schooling efforts of Irish speaking parents throughout Ireland. Children will be given the opportunity to engage in interactive content that will ensure they can continue learning outside the classroom,” said Dr Conchúr Ó Brolcháin, lecturer in the Department of Language and Literacy Education at MIC, who is volunteering his time to the initiative.

Dr Ó Brolcháin’s experience as a primary school teacher and his research on bilingual and multilingual education will help to inform the programme’s daily content so that engaging, relevant and interactive content can be delivered to children in homes throughout Ireland.

Professor Emer Ring, Dean of Education at MIC, commended Dr Ó Brolcháin. “The Faculty of Education at MIC is exceptionally proud and privileged to be associated with this wonderful initiative, which highlight the extraordinary investment in and commitment to education that we all have as a society in Ireland, even in these challenging and unprecedented times.”

As well as being broadcast on TG4 at 10am each weekday, the content will also be available online at cula4.com and on Cúla4’s YouTube channel.