Limerick town gets prime time slot on RTE tonight

ABBEYFEALE has more hairdressers and barbers per head of population than any other town in Ireland.

A new documentary cleverly titled Abbeyfealegood explores the full spectrum of human experience - from the tragic to the magic - through the 16 barbers and hairdressers in the town.

Of course, sadly, they are all currently closed but all 16 will be needed when restrictions are lifted!

Abbeyfealegood is from the same team - Atom films - who made The Irish Pub and Older Than Ireland. It airs on RTE ONE this Monday night at 9.35pm.

An RTE spokesperson said: "Through economic struggles, depopulation, and a never-ending stream of traffic passing through Abbeyfeale, it has experienced much hardship in recent years. Although pubs, restaurants and shops have closed, hairdressers and barbers have sprung up in their place."

It could be said that they are the lifeblood of Abbeyfeale.

"Locals frequent them to look good and to feel good, and whether they be young or old, they also come to talk. There is a unique and intimate bond between customers and hairdressers and some of them have known each other for decades.

"Each business has their own type of customers and their own atmosphere. And, in the mirrors of these salons, stories unfold that elevate ordinary, everyday existence into something universal and extraordinary."

Abbeyfealegood will also be available on the RTE Player