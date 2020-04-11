Limerick people urged to 'Shine a Light' in support of those battling Covid-19

People across Limerick are being urged to shine a light in solidarity with those battling the Covid-19 outbreak.

The ‘Shine Your Light’ campaign is calling on everyone across Ireland to show their support for the sick, those who have died, their loved ones and those who are working on the front line.

The event takes place at 9pm this Saturday.

People across the country are being urged to shine a light in solidarity w/ everyone battling the COVID-19 outbreak this Saturday at 9pm. It's a way to support the sick, those who have died, their loved ones & everyone on the front line. #ShineYourLight safely #stayathome pic.twitter.com/4bWAavHL1M April 11, 2020

Organisers say people are encouraged to be creative as they like and light up the night with torches, houselights, candles or whatever light they can find wherever they are.

The initiative is being supported by the Government and public buildings across the country will be participating.

“Shine a Light is a national initiative that is calling on all our communities everywhere to shine a light this Saturday April 11th at 9pm to create a moment of solidarity in our battle against the Covid-19 pandemic,” said Liz Canavan, assistant secretary at the Department of the Taoiseach.

