Limerick's Adare Manor’s Michelin-starred chefs cook free meals

ADARE Community Council has thanked the ‘Manor’ for donating meals to those who need them most.

A spokesperson for Adare Community Council said that owing to the generosity of Adare Manor Hotel they are now able to offer simple meals to those in the local community who are “unable to travel, have no family member in a position to shop for them and find themselves cocooned during this Covid-19 emergency”.

The food will be prepared by Adare Manor’s world-renowned chefs.

“The meals will come blast chilled for health and safety reasons and can be heated in the microwave or oven,” said the Adare Community Council spokesperson.

The Oak Room at Adare Manor, owned by JP McManus, is the only Michelin starred restaurant in County Limerick.

The current plan is for meal deliveries on Mondays – to last for two days; Wednesday for two days; and Friday to cover three days. They will be delivered by local volunteers and there is no charge.

“If, at the end of all this people would like to make a donation it will be used to reimburse the volunteers who deliver for their petrol or used for local charities.” The meal service commenced this Wednesday. See the Adare Community Council Facebook page for more.