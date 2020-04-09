Former Limerick rugby star helps tech firm develop ‘virtual' hospital appointments

WITH the population in lockdown, there is increased anxiety among those awaiting consultations for a variety of medical conditions. The evaporation of A&E waiting lists show, among other things, that people don't want to go near hospitals while the Covid-19 pandemic pervades.

However an Irish healthcare technology company has this week moved to ease that particular burden by donating a free healthcare solution to hospitals to enable virtual appointments.

T-Pro, is rolling out eClinic manager, a free Telehealth solution, so acute hospitals can put on virtual clinics that will allow doctors to see patients online through their smartphones, tablets and desktop computers.

As a result, thousands of appointments that would otherwise be cancelled will now go ahead, ensuring that patients are still able to access the care they need.

Company director and former St Munchin's pupil and Young Munster player, Liam Og Murphy told the Leader the solution will help healthcare organisations under the most pressure to deal with the fall-out related to the spread of Covid-19.

The former USA Eagles international, who in 2006 won a Munster Schools Senior Cup medal, said, “T-Pro is delighted to assist the HSE at this incredibly challenging time.

"The use of T-Pro eClinic Manager will ensure the hardworking doctors, nurses and support staff across all public and private healthcare organisations have the tools they need to carry out their vital work.

"We are hugely appreciative of their ongoing efforts to tackle Covid-19 and will continue to provide support however best we can."

Mr Murphy said as part of its commitment to helping medical professionals and hospitals they would be waiving all associated licence fees while the Covid-19 crisis persists.

T-Pro’s eCM solution will allow users to automatically turn normal clinic appointments into virtual consultations. Patients are sent email and SMS notifications on the day of scheduling and at the time of their appointment. They can join the consultation with the click of a button, without the need to download and install any software.

Hospitals can use the management interface to schedule and administer appointments reporting on attendances, whilst clinicians have access to a virtual consultation room where they can review and manage the flow of patients in their clinic.

The solution is provided as part of the existing T-Pro ecosystem, does not require 3rd party tools or licences, and as such, is fully compliant with data protection and protected health information (PHI) restrictions.