Limerick businesses set to benefit from €2,500 Covid-19 voucher

SMALL business owners across Limerick can now benefit from a special €2,500 trading voucher which will help them develop a response to coronavirus.

The majority of businesses in Limerick have shut down temporarily, with tens of thousands of retail staff losing their jobs as a consequence.

However, the Local Enterprise Office based in Patrick Street has responded, making available a new business continuity voucher.

It’s available to sole traders and companies across each local business sector employing up to 50 people.

Worth up to €2,500, the voucher can be used to cover third party consultancy costs in developing short-term and long-term responses to Covid-19.

The goal is to help business owners make informed decisions about what immediate measures and actions should be taken to protect staff and sales.

When a company is issued with a voucher for third party consultancy, they begin working directly with a qualified expert, selected from existing Local Enterprise Office (LEO) and Enterprise Ireland panels.

Head of enterprise with Local Enterprise Office Limerick Bernie Moloney said: “For a huge number of small businesses, survival is the over-riding objective at this time so making the right decisions is crucial. This is where the new Business Continuity Voucher can help. The kind of areas that the voucher will help will vary, depending on the needs of each local business, but it will include very important measures such as preparing a business case for application to emergency funding, developing a business continuity plan, reducing variable costs or implementing remote working procedures.”

Enterprise Minister Heather Humphreys added: “I know that this is a very worrying time for businesses. As part of the package of supports, I am making a €2,500 voucher available through the Local Enterprise Offices to enable enterprises to avail of vital business continuity advice. This will assist them to develop strategies to deal with the Covid-19 outbreak in both the short-term and long-term.”

“The voucher will give companies access to contingency planning advice that will help them to continue trading through this crisis and to be ready for the recovery phase, when it comes. It will also help firms to prepare a business case so that they can apply for emergency financial interventions through the banks, the Strategic Banking Corporation of Ireland or Microfinance Ireland.”

To apply for the Business Continuity Voucher, companies can submit a short application form to Local Enterprise Office Limerick by e-mail to localenterprise@limerick.ie.

Application forms are available to download from www.LocalEnterprise.ie/Response

For more information, call 061-407499.