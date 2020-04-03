Limerick TD has a cut at open air barber shop in Rathkeale

DEPUTY Niall Collins has reported a video of an open air barber shop in Rathkeale to gardai.

The short clip has gone viral this Friday with many receiving it and forwarding it through WhatsApp. The video shows the barber cutting hair in a yard, a male in a chair getting a trim and a mirror propped up against a jeep.

The narrator says, "We have our own hairdresser, lads, in Rathkeale, our own mobile hairdresser" as the camera pans around to show a queue of people waiting for a short back and sides.

This Friday evening, Deputy Collins told the Leader he has reported the video to gardai.

"I have had a lot calls over this. People are angry and incensed over it. I have passed the video to gardai to investigate it.

"It is reckless, selfish, defiant, egotistical and shows complete disregard for other people in the community," said Deputy Collins, who called on gardai to "shut it down".

The TD said the closure of all non-essential shops and restrictions on gatherings of more than four people are measures to combat the spread of Covid-19.

"The brazen flouting of this is nothing short of disgraceful," said Deputy Collins.

A Leader reader also got in touch to say: "It outrages me that the majority of us are doing the best we can do for this pandemic to be over and we can get back to normal."