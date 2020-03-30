Limerick gardai advise homeowners not to engage with tradesmen wearing ‘boiler suits and masks’

GARDAI have expressed concern that elderly homeowners are being targeted by bogus tradesmen who are offering to carry out outdoor works which they claim are related to Covid-19.

A number of people have already informed gardai that they have paid over large amounts of money to individuals who have called to their homes unannounced and unsolicited.

“Males who are dressed up in boiler suits and masks will offer to disinfect yards for people – often at extortionate prices. We have a concern about these works and the people who are carrying out these works,” said Sergeant Gary Thompson of Newcastle West garda station.

“We are asking that people don’t engage with anybody who calls to their doorstep randomly or who cold calls them offering to disinfect their yard. This is not in line with HSE guidelines and it is certainly not good advice that you would employ somebody who calls to your door ad hoc,” he told Live 95 news.

Sgt Thompson says the advice to homeowners in west Limerick – particularly the elderly is not to engage with such individuals and to contact Newcastle West garda station at 069 20650 if people call and offer to carry out such works.

“Our advice to residents across the board is if you want to employ somebody to carry out any tree cutting or other outdoor services that you contact a reputable established business person or tradespeople to carry out this work. Ask a family member of check up on these people before hiring them – it is not our advice that anyone would be hired by just simply calling to the door and starting to spray a yard with what they are reporting to be a Dettol solution. It is out advice not to engage with these people,” said Sgt Thompson.