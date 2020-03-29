Limerick speeding driver wanted ‘to get home quickly due to Covid-19 lockdown

A DRIVER caught speeding in Limerick said he wanted to get home quickly due to the coronavirus lockdown.

This was one of a number of speeding detections made by the gardai this weekend, on the road approaching Adare village.

Drivers were travelling in excess of the speed limit on the N21 of 100 kilometres per hour, and were issued with an €80 fixed charge notice, as well as three penalty points on their licence.

The force has urged people to “respect other road users” and not to be “the reason for an unnecessary hospital admission” when demand for health services is at a peak due to the coronavirus outbreak.

The gardai also carried out a beat patrol of Curraghchase Forest Park and the Riverbank Walk in Adare village to remind people of new restrictions in place to tackle the spread of Covid-19.