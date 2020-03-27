Gun thrown from car during high speed chase in Limerick

LIMERICK Gardai have arrested a man and seized a suspected firearm after a high speed chase in the early hours of this Friday morning.

A garda spokesperson said shortly before midnight, uniform Gardaí from Mayorstone Park Garda Station were on patrol.

"They attempted to stop a car in the Ballynanty area. The car was then driven at high speed through a number of housing estates and a managed containment operation was carried out with the assistance of the Armed Support Unit," said the spokesperson.

During the operation, an object was thrown from the car and was recovered by gardaí.

"It was then discovered that the object was a suspected firearm along with a number of rounds of ammunition. The suspected firearm will now be sent for analysis.

"The driver of the car, a man in his 30s, eventually stopped in the Parteen area and was arrested by Gardaí.

"The car that was used during the incident was seized and the man was brought to Henry Street Garda Station where he is currently detained under Section 30 Offences Against the Station Act, 1939," said the spokesperson.