Limerick gardai issue warning to retailers as counterfeit notes are seized

GARDAI are warning businesses and retailers which remain open to be vigilant after a number of counterfeit notes were detected in recent days.

In one incident, a fake €10 note was tendered at a retail premises in Caherconlish.

“This turned out to be Movie Money which is cash used in the making of films or TV series. These notes came to light a number of weeks ago but they are out and about again,” said divisional crime prevention officer, Sergeant Ber Leetch.

“There is actually the word “copy” printed on the note but of course you must know what to look for,” she added.

Retailers are being advised that marking pens will pick out counterfeit notes and they are being encouraged it take the time to

examine all notes.

Anyone who comes across counterfeit notes, are asked to report the matter to their local garda station.