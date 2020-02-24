Limerick retailers warned following increase in detections of 'movie money'

LIMERICK retailers are being urged to be vigilant following a significant increase in the detection of novelty Euro notes - particularly those used as movie props.

According to gardai and the Revenue Commissioners, the notes are often marked as “movie money” or "prop money” and bear a strong resemblance to genuine notes. However, they do not contain any of the usual security features.

Revenue Officers have seized notes in varying denominations representing a value of €430,895 in recent mail centre detections and it is known that attempts have been made to use such notes at locations in Limerick in recent months.

“We advise businesses and members of the public who deal in cash to be aware that such notes are in circulation and take appropriate precautionary measures. Business owners should ensure staff members handling cash are alerted to watch out for these fraudulent notes,” said a garda spokesperson.

Gardai say the use of fraudulent currency when trying to purchase goods or services is a specific criminal offence which carries a potential prison sentence of up to 10 years.

“These fraudulent notes should not be accepted as legal tender and any incidents of persons trying to pay with prop money should be reported to gardaí immediately,” said a spokesperson.

Detective Superintendent Michael Cryan of the Garda National Economic Crime Bureau added: “People need to be aware that such notes exist and at busy times, especially late at night, they need to exercise a little care and attention. These notes are easily identifiable if precautionary checks are made. Also people who try to tender such notes as real face prosecution, a possible prison sentence and a conviction, which is for life.”