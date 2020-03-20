Limerick's Milk Market open on limited basis tomorrow

LIMERICK’S Milk Market will open tomorrow with a much reduced selection of items.

Management at the popular covered market – which in normal times attracts 10,000 people at weekends – confirmed it will not open this Friday or Sunday.

But between 8am and 3pm tomorrow it will be operational, albeit with severe restrictions.

In a post to Twitter, the market stated the market will focus primarily on “supplying essential items and staple foods.”

These will include fresh fruit and vegetables, meat and fish, breads, cheese, dairy, salads and vegan foods they said.

But there will be no hot food stalls, craft stalls, art or music performances.

And as a precaution, no seating areas will be made available in the courtyard to aid social distancing, while customers are to be asked to leave in a timely manner.

The Milk Market will open Saturday only & remain closed on Fri & Sun for the next few weeks while restrictions apply.



The opening comes against the backdrop of scores of other businesses closing due to coronavirus, which continues to sweep across Ireland with 14 cases in Limerick as of last night.

A spokesperson for the market said: “The leisure or socialising element of the market has to be again suspended temporarily unfortunately during these difficult times in line with best practice in food markets across Ireland and the EU. Last week ran very smoothly with thanks to cooperation.”

As last week, security guards will monitor head counts at the market, while hand sanitiser will also be provided at all the entrance.

“We would like to commend customers and offer our heartfelt thanks for the support, understanding and community spirit collecting their essential foods in an orderly and timely manner,” a market spokesperson added, “We kindly ask that you do the same this week respecting social distancing of staff/other patrons and exit the market in a timely manner as soon as you have collected your supplies.”

Anyone who has symptoms of the flu-like condition, has travelled from any of its hotspots, or been in contact with anyone displaying signs, is asked not to attend the Milk Market.

Instead, contact your GP or the HSE for guidance.