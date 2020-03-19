No court sittings in Limerick towns during coronavirus crisis

The Courts Service has confirmed that no court sittings will take place in Kilmallock or Newcastle West for the duration of the Covid-19 crisis.

However, there will be daily court sittings at Limerick Courthouse, Mulgrave Street in the city to facilitate the hearing of urgent matters.

“Please be aware that all the district county courts in Newcastle West and Kilmallock will not be sitting while the Covid-19 situation is ongoing. This is effective from Wednesday 18th March onwards,” read a memo which was sent to legal practitioners earlier this week.

“A notice will be put on the door of the courthouse outlining the adjournment. We would ask you to contact your clients to inform them that they do not need to attend and of the revised hearing date,” it added.

Newcastlewest District Court 19th March 2020 - adjourned https://t.co/uQCWga1nXY — Courts Service of Ireland (@CourtsServiceIE) March 18, 2020

Cases which had been listed before Newcastle West Court this Thursday have been adjourned until October 15 and cases listed in KIlmallock and Newcastle West over the coming weeks will also be adjourned for several months.

All civil proceedings before the district court will be adjourned until later in the year as will the majority of family-law matters.

Only urgent criminal matters will be heard (at Limerick Courthouse) along with matters involving defendants who are in custody.

Where possible, these will be dealt with by video link.

The Courts Service has introduced measures to keep the number of people in courtrooms to a minimum and to ensure social distancing guidelines are observed.

Sittings of Limerick Circuit Court will also be severely impacted over the coming weeks.

No new trials are to be proceed during the crisis and only sentencing matters involved defendants in custody will be finalised.