Interactive map connects volunteers with self-isolated in Limerick during Covid-19 crisis

A NEW interactive map that aims to connect volunteers with vulnerable and self-isolated individuals throughout the Covid-19 crisis has been launched in Limerick this Tuesday evening.

The map, created by the Limerick Leader in conjunction with the new #VirtualMeitheal in Limerick initiative, shows a visual map of all the individuals, communities, businesses and organisations that are giving up their free time to assist with those experiencing difficulties across the city, county, and hinterland areas.

Some of the services include collecting groceries, prescriptions and medication, assisting with errands, entitlements, IT issues, walking the dog, and general assistance.

See below to navigate around the map.

The new map, which follows the success of last month’s general election virtual map, aims to be a one-stop shop for anyone who needs assistance, and to connect the wider community during the pandemic.

The brainchild of the Liveable Limerick project, Virtual Meitheal Limerick aims to protect the community by connecting people virtually.

As part of the initiative, Liveable Limerick has teamed up with the Limerick Leader, Limerick City and County Council, Limerick Chamber of Commerce, Team Limerick Cleanup, Limerick Tidy Towns, Limerick Post, Live 95, Spin South West, UL Student Life and Mary Immaculate College Students' Union.

As of this Tuesday, there are 292 Covid-19 patients across the country, following an increase of 69 cases over the past 24 hours.



How to use the map

Each thumbnail represents a function or organisation. There is a search bar where you can type your location or type of service that you need. It will help declutter the pins on the map, in which you can zoom in and out. If you cannot find a service that you want, you can make contact with Virtual Meitheal Limerick below.

The circular thumbnail with the grocery shopping indicates that there is a person who is willing to do groceries or collect medication in their area.

The blue HELP telephone image indicates that there is a person who is offering a wide range or specific services.

The red heart indicates that a company is open for business and is willing to help the community.

The green square handshake symbol indicates that there is a community service (e.g. a GAA club or community council, Meals on Wheels) that is offering its services through a variety of volunteers.

More symbols will appear over time.

If you want to be included on the map, contact any of the following with your name, contact details, the service you wish to provide, and what areas you wish to cover.



Contact Liveable Limerick

Email: info@liveablelimerick.com,

Twitter: @liveablelimk



Contact Fintan Walsh (overseeing the map)

Email: fintan.walsh@limerickleader.ie

Twitter: @FintanYTWalsh

WhatsApp: 0876609973