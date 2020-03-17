Limerick gardai issue warning over texts that seek payment for delivery

GARDAI have issued a warning in relation to a scam which has gained traction in recent weeks.

The scam pertains to unsolicited text messages that are forwarded to people’s phones.

“The text will state that a courier company wants to deliver a package to your address. It will state that there is a small fee owed on the package as the package has been shipped from an overseas location,” said Garda John Finnerty.

“The message will request the Bank Account details of the receiver. If and when same are forwarded, funds will be extracted from the Bank account almost immediately. Many people may fall victim to this scam as there is now a huge increase in online shopping,” he added.

Gardai say authentic courier companies will never request bank details via text message and those who receive such messages should delete them.