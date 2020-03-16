Woman charged following stabbing in Limerick city

A WOMAN has been charged in relation to a stabbing incident in Limerick city centre earlier this month.

A man, aged in his 30s, was treated at University Hospital Limerick after he sustained a number of stab wounds at around 8am last Wednesday. He has since been discharged.

Having been alerted to the incident, which happened in the Henry Street area, a garda investigation was launched.

As part of that investigation, a woman, also aged in her 30s, was arrested at a location in County Clare on Friday.

She was detained and questioned over the weekend and has since been charged.

She is due to appear before Limerick District Court later this Monday.