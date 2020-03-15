More Limerick pubs and restaurants sign up to voluntary Covid-19 closures
OVERNIGHT, multiple Limerick pubs and restaurants have announced their temporary closure in a bid to contain the spread of Covid-19.
Here's the latest list of closures:
The Green Onion Cafe - Limerick city
Zweton - Fr Russell Road
Sextons Bar - Limerick city
Bobby Byrnes - Limerick city
Kyoto Sushi and Noodle - Limerick city
The Old Quarter - Limerick city
Update We have made the decision to close The Old Quarter Pub & Café until Further Notice. Be Alert, not panicked. Stay safe and take care of others in your community and we will be back soon! #CoronaVirus #Limerick #TheOldQuarter pic.twitter.com/3eeAJUAa77— The Old Quarter (@OldQuarterL) March 14, 2020
Freddy's Bistro - Limerick city
Cobblestone Joes - Limerick city
