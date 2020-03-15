More Limerick pubs and restaurants sign up to voluntary Covid-19 closures

OVERNIGHT, multiple Limerick pubs and restaurants have announced their temporary closure in a bid to contain the spread of Covid-19.

Here's the latest list of closures: 

The Green Onion Cafe - Limerick city

Zweton - Fr Russell Road

Sextons Bar - Limerick city

Bobby Byrnes - Limerick city

Kyoto Sushi and Noodle - Limerick city

The Old Quarter - Limerick city

Freddy's Bistro - Limerick city

Cobblestone Joes - Limerick city