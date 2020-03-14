Mass-goers encouraged to live stream services at home tonight due to coronavirus crisis

AS THE public celebration of Mass in much of Limerick has been suspended in attempts to minimise the spread of Covid-19, services are set to be live-streamed online.

In much of the southeast and east of the county, Mass has been cancelled until March 29, announced by the Archbishop of Cashel & Emly, Kieran O'Reilly this Friday.

Meanwhile, Limerick Bishop Brendan Leahy has confirmed that all Sunday Masses across the diocese will be cancelled for the next three Sundays or until further notice beyond that, adding that the measure is necessary as the Church puts its shoulder behind the national effort to protect the elderly and those with underlying health conditions.

Masses will continue to be celebrated in the Redemptorists at the usual times but behind closed doors, according to Redemptorist Rector, Fr Seamus Enright. He also invites people to email their prayers to msasacristy@cssr.ie

Here is a list of streamable services in Limerick:

Augustinians Limerick - click here

St John's Cathedral - click here

Abbeyfeale Parish - click here

Corpus Christi Moyross - click here

Redemptorists - click here

Glenstal Abbey - click here

Mass from St Joseph's Church in Castleconnell can be heard on the radio at 106.3FM (please note reception will vary according to location)

All non-essential pastoral gatherings and meetings, such as formation gatherings, retreats and seminars are cancelled, and all Confirmations are postponed until further notice.

Funeral Masses, baptisms, and the celebration of marriage complying with the maximum attendance of 100 are not included in cancellations.