Limerick's new city centre revitalisation manager revealed

CELIA Larkin, Bertie Ahern's ex-partner, is set to take on a new role right here in Limerick as a shopping guru.

She is now the city centres revitalisation manager, filling the recently announced role by Limerick Council.

In this role, Ms Larkin is expected to encourage more shoppers into Limerick city centre in a bid to fight against online shopping and shopping complexes on the city's outskirts.

Ms Larkin, who previously sat on the board of the National Consumer Agency before the economic crash, also ran a chain of beauty salons called Blue Door in Limerick in previous years.

However, she is most remembered as being former Taoiseach Bertie Ahern's assistant and partner, resulting in an appearance before the Mahon Tribunal inquiry into Ahern's finances.

Following their split, Ms Larkin moved to Killaloe and gained a degree in Politics and International Relations in UL, before completing a Masters in Democracy and Comparative Politics at University College London.

Her salary is estimated to be between €49,835 and €64,786 in her new role here in Limerick, with her contract set to last three years.

Before her new appointment, she held a role in financial services for the Support Services Directorate at Limerick City and County Council.