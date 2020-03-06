Man carrying Samurai sword in Limerick village warned by judge

A MAN who was observed carrying a Samurai sword while walking in a Limerick village has received a suspended prison sentence.

Kenneth Liston, 29, of Upper Direen, Athea pleaded guilty, at Newcastle West Court, to possession of the weapon at Main Street, Glin on June 3, 2019.

Inspector Andrew Lacey said gardai were alerted at around 5.30pm and that Mr Liston was located a short time later in a fast food restaurant in the village.

He said the defendant, who was with another male, was observed carrying the sword under his arm and that he hid it under a parked vehicle before the arrival of gardai.

Mr Liston, who was intoxicated when encountered by gardai, made admissions and was arrested and taken to Newcastle West garda station.

Solicitor Michael O’Donnell said his client, who has 38 previous convictions, did not produce or brandish the Samurai sword which, he added, was never taken out of its protective sleeve.

Mr O’Donnell told Judge Mary Larkin the sword had been in the garage of his client’s home for a number of years and that he had it on the night as he had agreed to sell it to “some Polish fella” for €200.

“When he saw the gardai he tried to hide it under a car, he was walking down the street. He was not brandishing it or anything like that,” he said.

Seeking leniency on behalf of his client, the solicitor submitted a latter from Mr Liston’s GP saying he suffers from a number of ongoing health issues.

While accepting Mr O’Donnell’s submissions, Insp Lacey said the concern of gardai was that he was intoxicated and that “anything could have happened.”

Judge Larkin agreed saying it is not acceptable to “walk around with a blade of sharply pointed implement” given the potential consequences had it been used.

She imposed a one month prison sentence, which she suspended for two years.

”I want to encourage him not to reoffend. He is to take direction from the Probation Service,” she said.

Separately, Mr Liston was fined €250 for urinating in a cell at Newcastle West garda station following his arrest.

The 29-year-old was also fined and disqualified from driving for four years in relation to a separate Road Traffic offence on April 20, 2019.