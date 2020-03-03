ESB to reduce discharge at Parteen Weir

GOOD news for Limerick and Clare homeowners battling flooding as ESB has confirmed to the Leader they will be reducing the discharge at Parteen Weir from 400 to 370 cumecs this Tuesday afternoon.

It will give hope to those with sandbags surrounding their houses and pumps going 24/7 as they try to keep flood waters at bay.

The worst hit areas in County Limerick are Mountshannon Road in Lisnagry, Castleconnell and Montpelier, and over the county bounds, Springfield in Clonlara.

Meanwhile, Deputy Willie O'Dea has called on the OPW and Limerick City and County Council to install temporary measures before next winter to mitigate against flooding in Castleconnell and Lisnagry, as the planned permanent flood defences will not be in place for two two three years.

"It is only through the sheer determination and effort of the local community in conjunction with the magnificent work of the Defence Forces, working through the night for days on end that flooding of homes in Castleconnell has been prevented on this occasion.

"Temporary measures to help mitigate against potential flooding should be put in place now until new permanent flood defence measures for Castleconnell are put in place in two to three years time to ensure that residents in the vicinity of the river never have to endure the kind of stress and hardship that they have had to endure in recent years due to flooding," said Deputy O'Dea.

He said he will talk to the new Minister for the OPW when he or she is installed in office about the matter.

"We also need the new minister to look at expanding the voluntary relocation scheme. The terms of the scheme as it currently stands are too narrow and it needs to be expanded to give real options to people, who through no fault of their own are faced with regular flooding at their homes.

"Another issue that has to be looked at is flood risk insurance. Many people cannot now get insurance cover for flood risk on their homes. A solution will have to be found to resolve this problem," concluded Deputy O'Dea.