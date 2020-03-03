Thieves hoover up cash with distraction scam in Limerick store

GARDAI are investigating an incident which has left a business out of pocket to the tune of €150.

The culprits – a man and a woman – entered a store and paid for three vacuum cleaners in cash.

However, they then asked for the cash back so that they could count it.

”They distracted the store assistant and then gave back half the cash. The store assistant was unaware they had removed some cash and she finalised the transaction.

"The male and female then stated they had changed their minds and asked for a refund, they got the full value of the three vacuum cleaners back which was €300,” explained divisional crime prevention officer Sergeant Ber Leetch.

“In the end the store was at a loss of €150. I think stores need to make their staff aware of scams that are going on at the moment,” she added.